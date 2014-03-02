Usando ascii art en comentarios de código

/* This function is based on the current VRAM usage. * * - If all of VRAM is free, allow relocating the number of bytes that * is equal to 1/4 of the size of VRAM for this IB. * - If more than one half of VRAM is occupied, only allow relocating * 1 MB of data for this IB. * * - From 0 to one half of used VRAM, the threshold decreases * linearly. * __________________ * 1/4 of -|\ | * VRAM | \ | * | \ | * | \ | * | \ | * | \ | * | \ | * | \________|1 MB * |----------------| * VRAM 0 % 100 % * used used * * Note: It's a threshold, not a limit. The threshold must be crossed * for buffer relocations to stop, so any buffer of an arbitrary size * can be moved as long as the threshold isn't crossed before * the relocation takes place. We don't want to disable buffer * relocations completely. * * The idea is that buffers should be placed in VRAM at creation time * and TTM should only do a minimum number of relocations during * command submission. In practice, you need to submit at least * a dozen IBs to move all buffers to VRAM if they are in GTT. * * Also, things can get pretty crazy under memory pressure and actual * VRAM usage can change a lot, so playing safe even at 50% does * consistently increase performance. */
El que quiera ver el código completo lo puede hacer en este parche de Marek Olšák para Radeon, el driver para Linux las tarjetas gráficas de AMD.
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada